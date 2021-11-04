Govt approves import of 90,000 tonnes of fertilizers

As per three separate proposals, the BCIC under the ministry of industries will import 30,000 MT of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) of Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 1.95 billion while it will import the same quantity of similar fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited of UAE at the same price.

However, the BCIC will import another 30,000 MT of bagged granular urea from Muntajat of Qatar at a cost of Tk 1.98 billion.

The committee gave its nod to a proposal of the Bangladesh Films Development Corporation (BFDC) under ministry of information and broadcasting to award a Tk 3.75 billion contract for construction of BFDC complex to Biswas Trading and Constructions.