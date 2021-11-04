Govt approves import of 90,000 tonnes of fertilizers

As per three separate proposals, the BCIC under the ministry of industries will import 30,000 MT of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) of Saudi Arabia at a cost of Tk 1.95 billion while it will import the same quantity of similar fertiliser from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited of UAE at the same price.
However, the BCIC will import another 30,000 MT of bagged granular urea from Muntajat of Qatar at a cost of Tk 1.98 billion.
The committee gave its nod to a proposal of the Bangladesh Films Development Corporation (BFDC) under ministry of information and broadcasting to award a Tk 3.75 billion contract for construction of BFDC complex to Biswas Trading and Constructions.
Another proposal of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under the energy and mineral resources division received the nod of the committee to import 80,000 metric tons of furnace oil from Singapore Pte Ltd. Singapore at a cost of Tk 3.65 billion.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the cabinet committee of economic affairs (CCEA) approved in principle two proposals of the petroleum import for the year 2022.
As per the proposals, 1.6 million tons of crude oil and 5.850 million metric tons of refined petroleum will be imported from different companies.
However, cost of the proposed import was not disclosed as the proposals will again come to get the final approval of the cabinet committee on public purchase.