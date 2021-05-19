Govt approves proposal to import Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

The cabinet committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal of the Health Service Division to import Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines.

Shahida Aktar, additional secretary to the cabinet division, disclosed this while briefing reporters after a meeting of the committee, reports UNB.

She, however, did not provide any detail about the price of the Chinese vaccine and its quantity. "It's just an approval made in principle. Details of the proposal will be known when it'll come again for approval of the cabinet committee on public purchase."

Shahida said the proposal was instantly placed on the table during the virtual meeting. She said the CCEA approved another proposal of the health service division to import 40 oxygen generators to be used for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients