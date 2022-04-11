Govt asks industry owners to pay bonus, salary by 28 April

The government on Monday asked the factory and industry owners to pay the bonus and salaries of workers and staff for March and April or at least 15 days of April by 28 April before the beginning of the public holidays marking the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Monnujan Sufian, the state minister for labour and employment, gave the instructions at a meeting with the trade union leaders and owners of factories and industries held at Sramo Bhaban in the capital.

Sufian also asked the factory and industry owners to follow the government public holidays in allowing holiday and resuming the factory operations on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

She urged the owners to pay the workers at least 15 days' salary for April unless it is not possible to pay the full month's salary.