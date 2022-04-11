Govt asks industry owners to pay bonus, salary by 28 April

The state minister said it would be highly appreciated if the owners can pay the full month salary of April as the Eid will be held in the first week of May.
"However, all the arrears, salaries and Eid bonus must be paid by 28 April as the government public holiday starts on 29 April," the state minister also said.
The instruction is applicable to all the formal, informal, public and private companies and enterprises, Sufian said.
The state minister, however, said since there is a challenge of shipments of goods, many owners can delay in allowing the holiday or may ask the workers to work even in a public holiday.
"In such cases, consultation is needed among the factory owners, trade union leaders and workers so that any kind of untoward incident can be avoided," she said.
She also suggested the owners to allow holidays in phases and in zone-wise for avoiding the traffic congestion on the roads and highways.
Union leaders, representatives from owners of different industrial sectors and government high-ups participated the meeting.