Govt bans fishing in Bay of Bengal for 65 days

The government has imposed a 65-day ban on fishing off the Bay of Bengal to try and preserve the fish stock and boost their breeding, reports UNB.
The ban - lasting from 20 May until 23 July - is timed to occur with the breeding season. All types of fishing vessels will be covered by the restriction.
The ministry of fisheries and livestock issued a notification in this connection on 13 April considering the breeding of sea fishes and their conservation.
Fishing in all coastal countries across the remain prohibited for two to three months during the breeding season as it is essential to ensure a safe environment for mother fishes during this time.