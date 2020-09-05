Govt, BRAC to jointly run mobile X-Ray van to detect TB among Rohingyas

The National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP) of the government and BRAC have jointly taken an initiative to detect TB among the Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar through a high-tech mobile x-ray van, reports news agency BSS.

To speed up the TB control programme, BRAC will implement the programme under the supervision of NTP, a press release said.

The inaugural ceremony for providing medical services through the mobile van was held on the civil surgeon’s office premises in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday.