Govt, BRAC to jointly run mobile X-Ray van to detect TB among Rohingyas

The National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTP) of the government and BRAC have jointly taken an initiative to detect TB among the Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar through a high-tech mobile x-ray van, reports news agency BSS.
To speed up the TB control programme, BRAC will implement the programme under the supervision of NTP, a press release said.
The inaugural ceremony for providing medical services through the mobile van was held on the civil surgeon’s office premises in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday.
Director of Mycobacterial Disease Control (MBDC) and NTP line director professor Mohammad Shamiul Islam, Cox’s Bazar civil surgeon Mahbubur Rahman, Cox’s Medical College Hospital superintendent (deputy director) Mohammad Jakir Hossain Khan, Chattogram divisional expert of NTP Bisakha Ghosh, and manager of TB Control programme of BRAC SM Golam Raihan, among others, were present at the programme.
BRAC earlier took the TB detection programme among the displaced Rohingyas, but it for the first time launched the mobile X-Ray van amid the novel coronavirus pandemic
About 100 Rohingyas from different camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf will get necessary health services at free of cost daily through the van equipped with X-Ray and GeneXpert.
The services will be provided following the health guidelines.
Field-level BRAC workers have already launched special campaign among Rohingyas to this end.