'Govt data on coronavirus rife with discrepancies'

The health directorate basically gives information regarding the hospitals dedicated to coronavirus patients at a district level. With the number of coronavirus patients increasing in almost all districts, many patients are getting admitted to the upazila hospitals too. Outside of the hill tracts area, the health directorate takes into account patients undergoing treatment in only three or four of the upazila health complexes.
The DGHS daily bulletin covers information on the number general and ICU beds of 93 government hospitals, the number of patients admitted, the use of high flow nasal cannula and central oxygen supply. Prothom Alo correspondents collected data from these hospitals on Sunday.
DGHS records show there were 13,798 beds in these hospitals on Sunday. According to data collected by Prothom Alo, there were 13,465 beds. DGHS reported 74 of 750 ICU beds to be vacant. Prothom Alo’s information shows 22 of 718 ICU beds were vacant.
Public health experts have said that accurate data is essential to evaluate the pandemic situation, to make projections, prepare policy, as well as draw up and implement plans. And unreliable environment cannot be conducive to controlling the pandemic. It results in people not responding to even good initiatives of the government. People’s inclusion in restrictions or other initiatives requires correct information, the experts contend.
When asked about the discrepancies in the number of hospital beds in the directorate’s records and actually in the hospitals, the DGHS additional director general (admin) Nasima Sultana told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the number of vacant beds and beds with patients was given by the concerned hospitals. The directorate’s bulletin was based on this. And the data sent to the media from DGHS every day was from the 24 hours ago.
ICU on records, not in hospitals
In Sunday’s bulletin, the health directorate said that there were six ICU functional for coronavirus patients in Bhola. But the authorities of the 250-bed general hospital in Bhola said there were ICU beds there, but none functional.
Superintendent of Bhola’s 250-bed general hospital, Sirajuddin, told Prothom Alo that there were six ICU but no manpower to operate these. The hospital had 250 beds, but manpower for less than 50 beds.
Three months ago the health ministry provided Patuakhali Medical College Hospital with five ICU beds for coronavirus patients. One of the units was even set up. But it has not been possible to provide ICU care due to the lack of trained personnel and necessary equipment. Patients in critical condition have to be rushed 40 km away to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
The National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in the capital city has a functioning corona unit. According to DGHS, this unit had three ICU. However, the hospital’s director, Abdul Ghani Mollah, told Prothom Alo, “A unit has been opened up here at the behest of the directorate. But there is no ICU here.”
Patients not on the records
MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet has 325 beds for coronavirus patients. On Sunday, there were 279 patients undergoing treatment there. Corona patients in Sylhet town are also undergoing treatment at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, the 31-bed Khadimpara Hospital and the Dakkhin Surma 31-bed upazila health complex. However, the health directorate’s bulletin makes no mention of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
In Gazipur, coronavirus patients are treated at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Memorial KPJ Hospital. Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, but only 42 beds were used till yesterday, Sunday, due to oxygen shortage. Eight other patients were admitted here on Sunday, outside of these 42 beds. Fazilatunnessa Memorial does not appear on the DGHS list.
There are 355 beds for coronavirus patients in Brahmanbaria. Of these, there are 100 beds for coronavirus patients in the private Brahmanbaria Medical College Hospital, according to DGHS. But the hospital’s chairman, Abu Sayeed, told Prothom Alo that his hospital had 30 beds for corona patients.
No records of patients admitted at upazila level
According to data from the health departments of various districts, other than the district sadar or medical college hospitals and many patients get admitted at the upazila level. But the directorate only includes the district or medical colleges in its bulletin.
Other than the corona-dedicated hospital in Chuadanga district sadar, there are 66 beds being used in three upazila health complexes. Of these, on Sunday there were 11 patients in the 30-bed corona ward of Damuhuda health complex and 10 patients in the 26-bed Jibannagar upazila health complex.
There are 200 corona beds in Kushtia General Hospital. On Sunday, there were 243 patients there. There were 18 admitted in the district’s Daulatpur upazila health complex, 19 in the Bheramara Health Complex, 20 in the Mirpur upazila health complex, 15 in the Kumarkhali upazila health complex and 3 in the Khaksha upazila health complex. In all, there were 318 patients undergoing corona treatment in hospitals in Kushtia on Sunday. The DGHS bulletin put this number at 167.
Beds not fit for patients
There are a total of 500 beds, both ICU beds and high dependence units (HDU), at DNCC Covid Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali of the capital city. On Sunday, there were patients in 492 of these beds. But it is an opposite picture in the general beds. Of the 554 general beds, around 500 remain vacant every day. On Sunday 482 beds were shown to be vacant.
The hospital’s director Brigadier General AKM Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo, the beds which are vacant do not have any oxygen supply. It had become difficult to admit and treat patients who need a constant supply of oxygen.
There is a propensity to conceal the facts... If there are any deficiencies anywhere, this must be reported. It makes it easier to address the deficiencies and take measures. Concealing information is detrimental for the people and for the governmentMushtuq Husain, adviser, IEDCR
The health directorate’s records show a number of hospitals are ready for coronavirus treatment, even though these do not have the facilities or manpower required to admit patients. For example, there is the 54-bed Chattogram Railway Hospital, the 50-bed infectious disease hospital in Mohakhali of the capital city, and the 20-bed hospital in Mangalkandi, Sonagazi. The DGHS records show most of the beds in these hospitals are vacant. The fact is that these hospitals are not equipped to treat critical coronavirus patients.
Symptomatic patients in hospitals
Many patients with symptoms are undergoing treatment at coronavirus-dedicated hospitals. Several hospitals have more patients with symptoms than patients who have been detected with coronavirus. The hospital designated for coronavirus treatment in Manikganj has 100 beds. On Sunday, 251 patients were admitted there. Of them, 95 had tested positive for coronavirus and the other 154 were symptomatic.
There is no corona-dedicated hospital in Naogaon. But there are 201 beds in the isolation wards of the 250-bed Naogaon General Hospital and the 10 upazila health complexes of the district. There were 45 patients who had tested positives in these beds on Sunday and 118 admitted with symptoms.
Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Mushtuq Husain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the administration hasn’t created a culture of accurate information. There is a propensity to conceal the facts.
There can be no justification for the government list to show ICU beds as functional even though these are not fit for use. If there are any deficiencies anywhere, this must be reported. It makes it easier to address the deficiencies and take measures. Concealing information is detrimental for the people and for the government.
(The district correspondents and relevant correspondents helped in providing information for this report)
