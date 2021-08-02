'Govt data on coronavirus rife with discrepancies'

There are 20 intensive care units (ICU) for coronavirus patients in the hospitals of the five districts Bhola, Kushtia, Bagerhat, Patuakhali and Jamalpur, according to records of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In reality, none of these hospitals till yesterday, Sunday, had any functional ICU beds.

On Sunday there were 436 patients undergoing treatment in four government hospitals dedicated to coronavirus cases in Sylhet district. However, according to DGHS the number of patients was 136.

Even DGHS’ daily coronavirus-related bulletin is rife with inaccuracies and discrepancies. The number of patients in some districts is shown to be less than there actually is, and the number of beds and high flow nasal cannula equipment is shown to be more than actual. Also, even where there are no ICU facilities, such facilities have been added to the records.