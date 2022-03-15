Govt decides to reduce VAT on soybean import

The ministry on Tuesday briefed the newsmen that the government has reduced the amount of VAT from 15 per cent to 5 per cent in importing refined and unrefined soybean and palm oils.
Finance ministry public relation officer Gazi Towhidul Islam told Prothom Alo that the National Revenue Board (NBR) will issue a gazette over the decision, which will remain effective until 30 June.
Earlier on Monday, commerce minister Tipu Munshi said the government has decided to relax the amount of VAT (Value Added Tax) in producing, importing and consuming edible oil in the country.
"VAT on oil imports will be lessened to 10 or 5 per cent from the existing 15 per cent," he said.
The minister came up with this disclosure on Monday afternoon at a press conference marking World Consumer Rights Day. He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has issued directives to decrease the VAT rate, which will be made public through a gazette within a day or two.
Tipu Munshi said the government will ensure the supply of daily commodities, including edible oil, through changing the Demi Official (DO) system.