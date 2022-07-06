Govt launches migration compact taskforce to ensure safe migration

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh has consistently pursued the issue of migration as a top priority in its diplomatic engagements at the bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

He also reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to a rule-based international migration framework taking a 360°approach to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration

“We would remain committed, despite the difficulties experienced in the last two years and more, to meaningfully deliver on our recognised role as a ‘Champion Country’ for the Global Compact for Migration (GCM).”

Secretary Salehin said the Taskforce will provide a consultative space for policy and decision-making coordination, information exchange and peer review.

Former Foreign secretary and IOM Senior Advisor Md. Shahidul Haq indicated that the nature of human mobility and migration is getting more complex, and that it is impossible to deal with this issue without adopting a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

He identified Bangladesh as a country of source, transit and destination.

Gwyn Lewis, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said, “The Government of Bangladesh has not only recognised migration as a development tool, it has also included it in its development planning showcasing this through the mainstreaming of migration in the 8th Five-year Plan.