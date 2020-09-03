Govt looking for ways to reduce coronavirus deaths

People in the country now seem to overcome the fear of the infection. But the deaths in the virus remain high. The DGHS said 35 more people had died on Wednesday. So far 4,351 people have died in the country.

However, so far the government has not taken any specific initiative to reduce the death toll. Experts have long advised the DGHS to take steps to reduce or prevent deaths but to no avail.

Khan Abul Kalam Azad, principal of Dhaka Medical College, told Prothom Alo, "It is not possible to predict anything about COVID-19. However, those who are older, those who are suffering from other diseases, those who are coming to the hospital late or those who are not getting oxygen in time are at higher risk of death.”

Mugda Medical College Hospital reviewed 93 deaths. Several reports have been published in the media about this. The review tried to analyse the timing of deaths. A total of 11 died within one to two hours of arriving at the hospital, and 22 more died within the first 24 hours. Besides, 12 people died within 48 hours after admitting to the hospital while six died after three days. The rest died within 4 to 15 days.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) is also working on a death review. An official of IEDCR wishing to remain anonymous told Prothom Alo that the researchers of the institute were reviewing the documents of more than 550 deaths from different hospitals. He did not say when the review would finish.

Mirzadi Sebrina, a former director of IEDCR, started the review. She is now the Additional Director General of the DGHS.

A public health expert, who did not want to be named, said the DGHS needed to consider how to use the data from the two government agencies.