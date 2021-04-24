Govt mulls over resuming public transport

Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader said on Saturday that the government is mulling over resumption of public transport services after the end of the ‘strict lockdown’’.
He said, in public interest, the government is planning to restart the operation of public transport, maintaining health guidelines.
Obaidul Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League (AL), made this disclosure while exchanging views with the officials of BRTC and BRTA in a virtual meeting from his residence.
The minister said public transport will carry passengers at their half capacity. If bus owners try to take excessive bus fare from passengers, they would be punished.
He urged the people to maintain the health regulations even after the lockdown lifts.