Govt reports 1,527 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 386,086 as 1,527 new cases were reported, after testing 13,577 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 15 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,623, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.25 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.04 per cent.