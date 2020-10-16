Govt reports 1,527 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Friday rose to 386,086 as 1,527 new cases were reported, after testing 13,577 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 15 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,623, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.25 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 18.04 per cent.
A total of 1,509 people said to be recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovered cases to 300,738.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 77.89 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and two female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,327 were males (76.95 per cent) and 1,296 females (23.05 per cent).
A total of 13,784 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 21,40,129.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.