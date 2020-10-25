Govt rooftops can generate 2,000 MW of solar power, say experts

Emphasising the need for an integrated initiative for promotion of renewable energy, experts have said that some 2,000 MW of solar power could be easily generated across the country on the rooftops of some 5,000 government buildings, reports UNB.

“If there is a policy declaration that the rooftops of all the government buildings should be used for solar power generation and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy the same, private sponsors will be immensely interested in investing in such projects,” Munawar Misbah Moin, president of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB), said at a webinar on Saturday.

The state-owned Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), he said, should come up as a lead investment partner to form a consortium with other commercial banks for financing such projects.