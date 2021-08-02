Bangladesh

Coronavirus

Govt sets up 16,000 Covid beds during pandemic: Zahid Maleque

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

In the last one and a half years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has set up a total of 16,000 Covid dedicated beds in different hospitals across the country, health minister Zahid Maleque claimed on Monday, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moreover, 100 central oxygen lines were incorporated during the period, he said while virtually inaugurating the external department service of the Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College and Hospital in Sirajganj.

Advertisement

The country is now capable of testing 50,000 samples every day for Covid-19 in an increased number of 650 labs, he added.

Regarding the inauguration of external department service, Zahid Maleque said arrangements will be made for treating the Covid patients in the internal department of the hospital as well as in the external department.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement