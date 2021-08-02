Govt sets up 16,000 Covid beds during pandemic: Zahid Maleque

Moreover, 100 central oxygen lines were incorporated during the period, he said while virtually inaugurating the external department service of the Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College and Hospital in Sirajganj.
The country is now capable of testing 50,000 samples every day for Covid-19 in an increased number of 650 labs, he added.
Regarding the inauguration of external department service, Zahid Maleque said arrangements will be made for treating the Covid patients in the internal department of the hospital as well as in the external department.