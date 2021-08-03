Bangladesh

'Movement without being vaccinated to be considered offence'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Tuesday said, no unvaccinated person aged above 18 will be allowed to open shops or leave their homes.

“Anyone above 18 coming out without having the Covid-19 vaccine will be punished,” the minister warned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AKM Mozammel Haque came up with this announcement on Tuesday following a meeting of government high-ups over the situation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the government is going to resume the mass vaccination campaign from 7 August across the country, setting up a total of 14,000 centres at a ward and union level.

Advertisement

Around 10 million people will be received Covid-19 jabs within a week [from 7 August to 14 August]. Day labourers, shopkeepers and public transport workers will receive the vaccine from their respective unions.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement