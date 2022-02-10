Govt to bring back ex-high commissioner Khairuzzaman from Malaysia: Shahriar

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday said the government is working to bring back former high commissioner to Malaysia M Khairuzzaman as soon as possible, noting that he is now in Malaysian deportation centre following his arrest in Malaysia.

Earlier, the Malaysian government confirmed the arrest of Khairuzzaman due to an "offence" he "committed."

Khairuzzaman, a retired army major, was accused of participating in the 1975 Jail Killing case and was later acquitted before being appointed as Bangladesh's high commissioner to Malaysia in 2007 during the caretaker government.