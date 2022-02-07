Govt to create digital ID, smart cards for farmers

The government has planned to create digital ID and smart cards for farmers to them incentives and other services, officials said on Monday.

The project will be placed at the ECNEC meeting for approval on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The use of smart agriculture cards as digital identity will ensure area and demand based agricultural services for each farmer and exchange of necessary farming information through digital analysis and management.

For this, digital profiles will cover 16.2 million farmers out of 50 million farmers. Among them, 19 million will be given smart agriculture cards.