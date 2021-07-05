Govt to give Tk 77 million to Covid, disaster-hit families

Around 5,450 tonnes of rice and Tk 30 million have been allocated for 64 districts in favour of the district administrations; 3,280 tonnes of rice and Tk 32 million under 328 municipalities.
Rice and cash will be distributed as aid on a priority basis to unemployed and deprived people, including transport workers, considering the impact of Covid-19 and natural disasters, Md Selim Hossain, senior information officer of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said.
The eligible people can get food assistance – rice, lentils, salt, oil, potatoes – from the allotment after calling the national helpline 333, he added.
“Also, 14,100 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 14 million have been allocated for 64 district administrations to assist the people affected by Covid-19, floods, river erosion and natural calamities,” Selim said.