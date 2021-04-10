Govt to go tough against those involved in anarchy: Anisul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said government will take strict measures against anyone who creates disorder and tries to harm public property and people's lives, reports UNB.



After receiving the second shot of Covid-19 vaccine at city's Armed Forces Medical College Hospital, the law minister said this while answering the media.



Anisul Huq warned by saying, 'Bangladesh has effective law to resist declaration of Jihad or any communal activity against the nation.'



Regarding the second dose of Coronavirus vaccine the minister said taking the second shot will reduce the intensity of the disease.



Anisul Huq urged everyone to take the second shot.