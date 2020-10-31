Govt to ink deal for vaccine shortly: Health minister

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said that an agreement to get supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved would hopefully be reached in the next 'two to four days', reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remarks while distributing food packages among people affected by the pandemic, including the disease and the lockdown measures, in Garpara of Manikganj sadar upazila.

"Vaccine is being prepared in many places across the world, we're in touch with them, and hopefully we will be able to sign an agreement shortly, in the next two to four days," he said.