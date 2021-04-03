Govt unable to take 'right decision in right time' to contain Covid-19

The government is unable to take a right decision in right time to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, experts have said.

The health department has not taken any preparation in real sense to tackle the second wave of coronavirus.

Although the public health experts have suggested for a strict measure, the government has opted an ordinary step to control the highly contagious disease.

In the wake of spike of coronavirus, the government banned tourism across the Chittagong Hill Tracts, then Cox’s Bazar and finally the whole country. No one knows why the decision was not taken to ban tourist spots across the country simultaneously.

Despite the government’s 18-point health directives that discourage public gathering, medical college admission test was held on 2 April amid presence of huge crowds surrounding the examination centres. A section of people concerned think that the admission test could have been deferred.

The restrictions on passengers from the Europe and 12 other countries including the United Kingdom were imposed untimely.

Oxford University scientists suggested that an interval of 12 weeks between the two doses of corona vaccines provides the best result, but the government had initially fixed the interval time as four weeks and later it was revised as eight weeks.

There are many more examples of policy inconsistency and belated decisions in tackling the first wave of the pandemic in Bangladesh. Moreover, people’s sheer negligence to the health guidelines now has resulted in record breaking infection and death toll during the second wave of the pandemic.

Currently, the infection rate has jumped over 20 per cent for the last couple of days.

Sources at a Dhaka-based private hospitals recently told Prothom Alo that half of the samples they had diagnosed were found positive for coronavirus, indicating a surge of infected patients in the capital city.