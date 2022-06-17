Govt working to restore discipline in journalism: Information Secretary

The information secretary came up with the observation while sharing views with the district-level journalists at Rajshahi circuit house as the chief guest.
A large number of journalists of print and electronic media and news agencies joined the meeting organised by the district administration.
Director General of the Department of Mass Communication Jasim Uddin spoke as the special guest with deputy commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.
Mokbul Hossain said around 600 newspapers whose publication isn’t regular were identified and declaration of 300 of those have been cancelled.
He said they are giving registration to the online news portals. Around 250 were already given registration and 250 others will get registration within this month.
None will be allowed to make propaganda and rumors related to the development projects in the name of online journalism. Step has also been taken to bring discipline in the fields of operating IP television.
“We are facing a troubled situation in terms of making a database of the journalists as there are many card-bearing journalists without any newspaper,” he said, adding effective support from the working journalists is needed to prepare a flawless database.
The information and broadcasting secretary said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has constituted a journalists welfare trust fund and is providing financial support to the distressed and helpless journalists along with their family members. Journalists hardest hit by the Covid-19 also got the support.