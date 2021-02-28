'Graduation from LDC : The challenging 5 years ahead'

We are extremely happy hearing that the Committee for Development Policy of the United Nations has recommended taking Bangladesh out from the list of the least-developed countries.

Bangladesh met the criteria in all three indexes, first in 2018 and lastly in 2021, to graduate from the LDC category. Now the fact is that Bangladesh, being a developing country, will need to lose a number of facilities reserved for the least-developed countries.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh gets a two-year extension to be categorised as developing country by 2026. The graduation will brighten the country’s image. Moreover, there will be opportunities of business because of higher credit ratings as well as a huge opportunity of foreign investment. But the graduation will not be a tonic for all problems. There will be risks. Bangladesh will lose duty-free market facilities in some export destinations.

Moreover, the World Trade Organization relaxes policy bindings for the least-developed Bangladesh to provide subsidy in the agriculture sector and to our industries. Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industries have flourished as a result of the special exemption from duties regarding patent protection for the pharmaceutical products.