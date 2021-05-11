'Gravediggers yet to receive vaccines'

48-year-old Md Joban Ali, who is a gravedigger in the city’s Khilgaon graveyard, has buried as many as 191 Covid-19 infected and suspected bodies.

Although inoculation drive started in the country on 7 February, Joban Ali is yet to receive vaccine despite being a frontliner in the fight against Covid-19.

Joban Ali is not an exception, as none of 179 gravediggers of nine graveyards of two city corporations of Dhaka has received the vaccine, according to several gravediggers, staff and city corporation officials.

But some people have registered for the vaccine using the quota dedicated for persons involved with burial activities.

A research published by International Journal of Infectious Diseases on 9 March revealed that infection rate among the people involved with burial is 29.6 per cent. It could not be known, however, if any gravedigger of Dhaka city was infected with the coronavirus.

AM Jakir Hossain, a member of Bangladesh Health Watch’s executive committee and former director of IEDCR, told Prothom Alo that people involved with burial of those died from coronavirus are at high risk of infection.