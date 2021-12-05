Green partnership will play role to foster balanced and sustainable growth: Envoy

Thailand celebrates its National Day on 5 December to mark the birth anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Though this highly revered king died in 2016, the Thai people have been commemorating the day as the National Day and Father’s Day in remembrance of His Majesty's benevolence.

In a message, Makawadee Sumitmor, ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, said, “For almost two years, we have refrained ourselves from enjoying time with friends and families because of the coronavirus pandemic, let alone to hold any gathering. It has been proven that that this global crisis has affected all of us equally and international coloration is very crucial to overcome it.