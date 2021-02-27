Gross violation of human rights: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over the death of imprisoned writer Mushtaq Ahmed. They issued a press release on Saturday mentioning this custodial death as a ‘gross violation of human rights’.

“Any unexpected death is against the constitution as well as human rights. Neither the state nor any of its subordinate bodies can in any way avoid the liability of death in jail custody. This is a gross violation of human rights,” the release read.

A letter is being sent to the home ministry's security services division asking them to inform the commission about the exact causes of the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed through a fair and impartial investigation, the statement said.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in jail custody on Thursday night after languishing for about 10 months in jail in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) in May last year.