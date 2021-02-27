Bangladesh

Custodial death of writer Mushtaq

Gross violation of human rights: NHRC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over the death of imprisoned writer Mushtaq Ahmed. They issued a press release on Saturday mentioning this custodial death as a ‘gross violation of human rights’.

“Any unexpected death is against the constitution as well as human rights. Neither the state nor any of its subordinate bodies can in any way avoid the liability of death in jail custody. This is a gross violation of human rights,” the release read.

A letter is being sent to the home ministry's security services division asking them to inform the commission about the exact causes of the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed through a fair and impartial investigation, the statement said.

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in jail custody on Thursday night after languishing for about 10 months in jail in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) in May last year.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Death undesirable, but nothing to do if one dies falling sick in jail: Hasina

Death undesirable, but nothing to do if one dies falling sick in jail: Hasina

Dhaka, Delhi against any activity "inimical" to each other’s interests

Dhaka, Delhi against any activity "inimical" to each other’s interests

7 arrested to be interrogated at jail gate

7 arrested to be interrogated at jail gate

Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC: PM Hasina says all credit goes to people

Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC: PM Hasina says all credit goes to people