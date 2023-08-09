US doesn’t use sanctions as a political tool: Richard Nephew

When the issue of sanction comes up, people in this part of the world feel that it will happen overnight or it could be used as a political tool. Can you shed some light on how you put a particular individual or institution in the sanctioned list?

I think two things. One, it’s very clear, and I say it at the outset, we do not use our sanction tools for political purposes. We do not identify individuals of one political party and decide to impose sanctions against them. Our sanctions programme are conduct based. So if we find that someone, anyone, is involved with significant corruption, we then have the sanction tools that are necessary to impose consequences on them including assets freeze and visa restrictions. So, from that standpoint, while there may be a sense that there is a political element to it, the reason why sanctions are imposed is because bad conduct, is because illicit conduct and try and avoid that conduct from threatening US national security and to avoid the risk that could come from these bad actors getting away with things.

Could sanctions be imposed overnight? We do not describe and discuss in advance the use of the sanction tools that we have. In part because to do so we would give individuals an opportunity to escape and to evade the impact of sanctions. So, when the decision is made that a sanctionable conduct has taken place the US will act when it believes that the evidence is sufficient.