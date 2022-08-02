Dengue death toll rises to 12 as 2 more die, 65 more hospitalised

The latest deaths were reported from Cox’s Bazar district.
Among the deaths this year, eight were reported from Cox’s Bazar while four from Dhaka.
Of the new patients, 51 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka while the 14 in other places, it said.
As many as 322 dengue patients including 246 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the DGHS has recorded 2,812 dengue cases and 2,478 recoveries so far.