Dengue: 77 new patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 77 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

All the new patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, it said.

As many as 380 dengue patients including 306 in the capital are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Friday, this year’s death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease rose to 14 with report of one more casualty in Dhaka.

Among the deceased, nine were from Cox’s Bazar and five from Dhaka.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

In July, the country reported 1,571 dengue cases with nine deaths.

This year, the DGHS has recorded 3,097 dengue cases and 2,703 recoveries so far.