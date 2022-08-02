TCB starts selling essentials across the country Tuesday

In this phase, the low income people would be able to buy at a time two liters of soybean oil at Tk 110 per liter, two KGs of lentil at Tk 65 per KG, one KG of sugar at Tk 55 and two KGs of onion at Tk 20 per KG. However, onion will be sold only at city corporation areas and in those districts having regional offices of TCB.
Talking to the news agency, commerce ministry’s senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh on Monday said that the selling of TCB products across the country this time would start on Tuesday and will continue till 14 August.
“Around one crore (10 million) people this time will be able to buy TCB products and hopefully there will be no disruption,” he added.
TCB officials said the consumers would be able to buy TCB products from the selected distributors across the country, but selling of such products will not begin at the same date.
The TCB would start distributing the essential items after preparing the lists of the distributors with the support of the concerned city corporation, district and upazila administration.
The TCB officials said the corporation would not sell essential items this time through trucks rather from the shops of the distributors or from their designated places through family cards.
“TCB normally sale products covering almost 3-4 million people, but this year we have started the programme with a target to reach at least one crore families at the grass route level,” said TCB chairman Brig Gen M Ariful Hasan.
In Dhaka city, the TCB chairman further said the programme will be conducted through the two city corporations, adding that almost 1.25 million families in the capital will get the TCB products.
The products will be sold in every ward areas under two city corporations through dealers. “A particular family in the capital will get products for two times as huge floating people are living in the capital,” said the TCB top boss.
Apart from this, the country-wide selling programme including all metropolitan cities excluding the capital, districts, upazilas and union will start from Tuesday and it will continue till 14 August.
TCB chief also said the selling programme outside the capital will be operated under the supervision of the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs). The distribution of the commodity will be ensured only for the enlisted people at the grassroots level across the country, the TCB official added.