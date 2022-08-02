TCB starts selling essentials across the country Tuesday

TCB officials said the consumers would be able to buy TCB products from the selected distributors across the country, but selling of such products will not begin at the same date.

The TCB would start distributing the essential items after preparing the lists of the distributors with the support of the concerned city corporation, district and upazila administration.

The TCB officials said the corporation would not sell essential items this time through trucks rather from the shops of the distributors or from their designated places through family cards.

“TCB normally sale products covering almost 3-4 million people, but this year we have started the programme with a target to reach at least one crore families at the grass route level,” said TCB chairman Brig Gen M Ariful Hasan.

In Dhaka city, the TCB chairman further said the programme will be conducted through the two city corporations, adding that almost 1.25 million families in the capital will get the TCB products.