60pc of Dhaka’s Eid holidaymakers to go by road: SCRF

The report said the road transport sector has no capacity to ensure smooth journey of such a large number of people in an orderly manner in the 9 days from 13 to 21 April.

According to the SCRF observation, toll is collected manually on many roads including national highways, some places of several long-distance roads are dilapidated and there are a significant number of risky turning points across the country.

Apart from this, motorcycles will run on the highways during the Eid and there is possibility of severe traffic jams at various points and unexpected accidents.

However, the report mentioned that if various decisions of the government are implemented along with the directives of road transport minister Obaidul Quader and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to make the Eid journey smooth, the public sufferings on the roads will be reduced.