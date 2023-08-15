Dengue: Ten more people die, 1984 hospitalised in 24hrs

Ten more people have died of dengue fever in the 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll this year to 426.

175 people have died in the current month.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the press release, a total of 1984 patients have been admitted to hospitals between 8:00am on Monday and 8:00am on Tuesday.

A total of 89,875 dengue cases have been reported so far this year – 44,396 in Dhaka and 45,479 outside the capital.