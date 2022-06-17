Hadisur’s family gets $500,000 in compensation

The state minister said, “We will not get Hadisur back.”
He said Hadisur’s father told him over the phone, “Hadisur was our only bread earner what would we do without him? This check is the answer for that also Hadisur’s brother has been arranged a job BSC and later he will be given a permanent job in an agency under the Ministry of Shipping according to his qualifications.”
On 3 March, Hadisur, the third engineer of Bangladeshi vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, was killed in a rocket attack on the ship stranded at Ukrainian port Olvia.
The BSC ship was positioned in the inner anchorage of Olvia port (Ukraine) when Hadisur was killed.
On 9 March, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived back in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest in Romania, from where they flew to Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia’s invasion of its eastern European neighbour.
Hadisur’s body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring back the body was delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine. Later, on 14 March, his body did arrived in Dhaka.