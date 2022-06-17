Hadisur’s family gets $500,000 in compensation

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) awarded over $500,000 in compensation to the family of deceased naval engineer Hadisur Rahman, and 7 months’ pay to other crew of the Banglar Samriddhi, that came under a rocket attack at the port of Olvia in Ukraine.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury handed the $505,000 cheque to Hadisur’s family and seven months’ salary to other crew members at a programme held at the city’s BSC Tower.

Besides, Hadisur’s brother has also been appointed at BSC as compensation.