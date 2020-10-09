HAEFA observes 3rd anniversary of medical services at Rohingya refugee camps

At the HAEFA health centre in a Rohingya refugee camp
At the HAEFA health centre in a Rohingya refugee camp

HAEFA, on Friday, 9 October, commemorates its third anniversary of medical services in the Rohingya refugee camps. Since 9 October 2017, HAEFA (Health and Education for All) has served more than 150,000 Rohingya and host community patients.

In a message to its members, volunteers and well-wishers, HAEFA said, "Thank you very much for your kind support for the 70,000 Rohingya refugees who rely on us for their healthcare and medications in Kutupalong and Balukhali camps in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. In order to serve its underserved and displaced beneficiaries, HAEFA relies on the support of people like you who believe that humanity is defined by rising to help the most vulnerable."

HAEFA and its founder Ruhul Abid have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Bangladeshi-born physician-scientist, Ruhul Abid, is president of HAEFA, associate professor at Brown University Alpert Medical School and executive faculty at Global Health Initiative at Brown University.

