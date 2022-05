The cost of performing hajj has increased by over Tk 100,000 this year as the minimum cost under the government management package-2 has been fixed at Tk 462,150.

Besides, pilgrims will have to spend Tk 527,340 under the government management package -1, which is higher by Tk 102,340 than 2020.

State minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan came up with this disclosure on Wednesday in a press briefing at the secretariat.