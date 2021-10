As Hajj management in 2022 will be technology based, necessary training will be given to pilgrims and others concerned, said state minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“Pilgrims will perform hajj using different apps due to Covid-19 pandemic and currently Umrah activities are being performed by using apps in Saudi Arabia,” he said at a programme over Hajj management at the conference room of the ministry.