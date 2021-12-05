Bangladesh

Half fare in all city bus services

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Students demonstrating for safe roads and half fare in public transports in Dhaka
Students demonstrating for safe roads and half fare in public transports in DhakaFile photo

Bangladesh Transport Owners Association on Sunday announced that students will be charged half fare in public transport in all cities of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The association’s central general secretary Khandaker Enayet Ullah made this announcement at a press conference at Chattogram Press Club in the morning.

He said the decision will be implemented from 11 December.

However, the students will have to pay full fare on public holidays and during closure of educational institutions. The students will get the benefit from 7:00am to 8:00pm every day.

Enayet Ullah said students in uniforms will have to show the ID cards of their respective institutions. The decision will be implemented in the cities that have city bus services. But this will not be implemented at the upazila level and for inter-district bus services.

Also a leader of the ruling Awami League, Enayet Ullah urged the students to stop their demonstrations.

Earlier, in the wake of student protests for safe roads and half fare in public transport, the transport owners on 30 November announced that the students could pay half fare but only in the Dhaka city.

Backtracking from their previous announcement, the transport owners made the new announcement on Sunday.

The association’s vice president Kafil Uddin Ahmed, transport leaders Belayet Hossain, Mrinal Chowdhury and Md Musa were among others present at the conference.

