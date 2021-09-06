Hasan Mahmud opens “Bangabandhu Media Centre” at Press Club of India

He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs especially those Indian army personnel, who laid their lives during the Bangladesh’s 1971 War of Independence. “I want to register my thanks, regards and respect to the martyrs of the Independence War, the Indian army personnel and people who shed their blood with ‘Muktibahini’ in 1971,” he added.

Regarding the role of Indian journalists in Bangladesh War of Independence, he said around 200 journalists including foreign journalists went to cover the news of formation of first government of Bangladesh in Meherpur and they spread the news all over the world. “The role of Indian journalists for Bangladesh Independence struggle is immense,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Bangladesh high commissioner to India Muhammad Imran referred to the role of Indian journalists to Bangladesh War of Independence saying that their roles were crucial to let the outer world know about the 1971 War in Bangladesh.

He said people to people contact between the two countries have increased manifold in the recent years due to better connectivity and flexibility of visa procedure.

In this connection, he said a good number of Indian people have been working in Bangladesh’s manufactures and service sectors and contributing a lot to the country’s development endeavours.

Besides, over two million Bangladeshi people are visiting India every year for tourism and medical purposes, he added.

Therefore, he said, the high commission is planning to set up such more centres after the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in different places across India that would be used as recourse centres.

About the opening of “Bangabandhu Media Centre” at PCI, he hoped that the centre would be used as a resource centre and to know the legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the recent development of Bangladesh.

“It (Bangabandhu Media Centre) will stand as a milestone of our journey towards our strong relations with Indian journalists,” the envoy added.