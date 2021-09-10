Hasan terms his India tour ‘very fruitful’

Information and Broadcasting minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud Friday said his recent two-day visit to India became ‘very fruitful’, reports BSS.

During his visit on 6-7 September, Bangabandhu Corner was inaugurated at the press club of India in New Delhi, and he held meetings with the Indian foreign minister, information minister, foreign secretary, journalists and researchers, resulting in a fruitful tour, Hasan said.