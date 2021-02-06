Hasan unveils memorial plaque in Kolkata for 2 Indian journalists

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday unveiled a memorial plaque in Kolkata for journalists Dipak Bandopadhyay and Surajit Ghoshal of West Bengal, India, who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The minister, now visiting Kolkata, unveiled the plaque on the premises of Kolkata Press Club before going to Brigade Parade Ground associated with the memories of Bangabandhu, said a release here.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasan said though the countries are divided, the minds of the people of Bangladesh and India could not be divided.