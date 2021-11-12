Hasina for setting up ‘Knowledge Centre’ in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday sought international support for setting up a ‘South-South Knowledge and Innovation Centre’ in Bangladesh to act as a platform of technological solutions to development challenges in the Global South.

“In 2019, Bangladesh offered to set up a ‘South-South Knowledge and Innovation Centre’. It would ideally serve as a platform for co-creating technological solutions to development challenges in the South. I urge the UN, G20 and OECD to consider investing in such forward-looking proposals,” she said.

The prime minister made the call while addressing the 4th Edition of Paris Peace Forum at Grande Halle de la Villette.

“On the home front, as Bangladesh graduates from the LDC status, we aim to work on setting up our own platform for international economic and technical cooperation. The platform will help coordinate and expand the work of our value-based diplomacy, and the multiple ways it contributes to international development, peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts,” she said.