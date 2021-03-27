Hasina-Modi talks to focus on connectivity, trade, health

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to have “substantive discussions” on this (Saturday) afternoon with the focus on trade, connectivity and Covid-19 cooperation.

The two South Asian countries, celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, want to "progress together with others" in the region at a "faster pace".

Neither Bangladesh nor the Indian side specifically mentioned the bilateral instruments to be signed after the talks but disaster management, trade and oceanography are likely to be areas of cooperation documents.

The Indian prime minister said the next 25 years will be “crucial” for both the countries – Bangladesh and India.

Modi said his ongoing visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between the two countries. “We’re committed to further deepening and diversifying our relations.”