Hasina-Modi virtual Summit underway

The virtual Summit between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi began on Thursday morning as the two time-tested friends look for joint celebrations of mega events in 2021 and stronger collaboration in post-COVID era, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh and India will chart out plans to take the "rock-solid and historic" Dhaka-Delhi relations to the next level expanding areas of cooperation between the two countries following the Summit.

Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The government has extended the time for Mujib Borsho to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 26 March 2021 till 16 December.

The country will also celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.