Hasina-Modi virtual Summit underway

The virtual Summit between prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi began on Thursday morning as the two time-tested friends look for joint celebrations of mega events in 2021 and stronger collaboration in post-COVID era, reports news agency UNB.
Bangladesh and India will chart out plans to take the "rock-solid and historic" Dhaka-Delhi relations to the next level expanding areas of cooperation between the two countries following the Summit.
Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The government has extended the time for Mujib Borsho to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from 26 March 2021 till 16 December.
The country will also celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, and the establishment of India-Bangladesh bilateral diplomatic ties in 2021.
The Summit would precede by the signing ceremony of the MoUs/Protocols on the same day. Bangladesh and India are likely to sign "four-five" bilateral documents.
The bilateral documents on Trans-boundary Elephant Conservation to Preserve Biodiversity, Framework Agreement on High Impact Community Development Projects, Barishal Sewerage Treatment Plant, Framework Understanding on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector, and Joint Study on Technology Transfer are likely to be signed, said a diplomatic source.
"I don't want to make any comment before the meeting but four-five bilateral documents are on the table to get signed apart from inauguration of a number of development projects," a senior official told the news agency.
Chilahati-Haldibari rail link, a pre-1965 connectivity line, would be inaugurated along with some other projects during the virtual Summit.
The two prime ministers will jointly inaugurate a commemorative stamp on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Both sides will open a Bangabandhu-Bapu digital museum.
The exhibition will be displayed in New Delhi, followed by Bangladesh, the United Nations, and will finally culminate at Kolkata.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will brief the media at State guesthouse Padma at 2:30pm.
The minister earlier said Bangladesh will raise all the big issues including water and border ones during the virtual Summit.
“We’ll raise our major issues, which we usually raise,” he told newspersons at his office adding that a number of “quick-impact” projects will be inaugurated, too.
Momen, however, said the month of Victory will come up in a big way at the meeting because it is also a victory for India as they helped Bangladesh achieve victory. “We must acknowledge the contributions of the then Indian prime minister.”
Ahead of the Summit, Bangladesh said two countries, as the closest neighbours, will continue to work together to establish a secure South Asia for the benefit of all people.
"What is needed is the positive mindset of our peoples towards relations. Equally, we need to understand each other’s concerns, risks and vulnerabilities as well as opportunities," state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam said.
Bangladesh sees the virtual Summit going to be held between two Prime Ministers is testimony to the joint commitment to our shared history.
The Indian side said the two prime ministers will hold "comprehensive discussions" on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship during the virtual Summit.
They will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation in the post Covid-19 era, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday officially announcing the virtual Summit.
India and Bangladesh have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level, MEA said.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to India in October 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a video message on the historic occasion of Mujib Borsho in March 2020.
Both leaders have remained in regular touch during the COVID pandemic, the MEA said.
Foreign minister Momen also said Bangladesh and India are witnessing a golden chapter in their relations. “Two countries have set an example by resolving issues like LBA and maritime boundaries through dialogue and discussion.”
He said they believe that the two countries can resolve all the issues through discussion. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has shown the leadership maturity in resolving problems.”
Momen said a Swadhinata Sarak will be opened marking the 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence on 26 March next year.
He said the road remains functional on the Indian side while it will be connected through Mujibnagar, Meherpur district. “It’ll help boost people-to-people contact between the two countries.”
Bangladesh has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh on 26 March in person to jointly celebrate the Independence Day of Bangladesh. The Indian side accepted the invitation in principle.
In March this year, the two prime ministers joined a virtual meeting of SAARC countries on cooperation to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the region.