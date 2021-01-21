Hasina thanks Modi for the gift of corona vaccines

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday thanked her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for sending the Oxford vaccine produced in India as a gift for Bangladesh.

“I’m thanking prime minister Narendra Modi for sending the vaccine as a gift,” she said, adding that the procured vaccine will come soon from India as planned.

The prime minister said this while virtually addressing an international conference titled ‘Celebrating the 100 Years of the University of Dhaka: Reflections from the Alumni – International and National’ on the occasion of the university’s birth centenary with a theme, 'Achieving Sustainable Goals and Building a University Suitable for Fourth Industrial Revolution and Creating Skilled Human Resources'.