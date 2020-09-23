HC asks ACC about steps against Chattogram WASA MD

Prothom Alo English Desk
The High Court (HC) on Wednesday inquired about steps taken over an application demanding investigation into graft, money laundering and other allegations against Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) managing director AKM Fazlullah, reports UNB.

The bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to inform the court within a month.



The court issued the directive after Md Hasan Ali, a resident of Momin road in Chattogram city, filed a writ petition challenging the inactivity of ACC and proposal of re-appointment of the MD.

Lawyer Ikram Uddin Khan Chowdhury stood for the writ petitioner while lawyer Md Nowsher Ali Molla represented the ACC.

Fazlullah, 80, retired in 1998 after serving full-time as executive engineer of CWASA.

In 2009, he was appointed as CWASA chairman for one year and was later appointed as MD for three months. His tenure was extended several times and is scheduled to end on 31 October.

On 7 September, a CWASA board meeting suggested extension of his appointment for the next three years.

