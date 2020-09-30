HC asks BRAC Bank to pay Jaha Alam TK 1.5m



The court also asked the ACC to be vigilant so that such mistakes do not happen in future as people have a lot of expectations from this organisation, said the ACC lawyer.



Earlier on Tuesday, the court fixed the date after hearing law-point arguments from both sides.



On 12 February, the court kept the matter as a case awaiting verdict (CAV) completing hearing on the rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Jaha Alam in the loan default case filed by ACC.



