Narayanganj mosque blast

HC asks Titas to give Tk 500,000 each to victims

Prothom Alo English Desk
High Court
High Court

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.

Justice JBM Hassan and justice Khairul Alam's bench issued the order after hearing a writ petition, reports UNB.

Advertisement

Titas Gas has to submit the damages to the deputy commissioner for distribution.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide Tk 5 million as compensation to the blast victims.

Secretaries to the ministries of power energy and mineral resources, housing and public works, home, authorities of Titas Gas, Rajuk chairman, DCDC, Desco, mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.

default-image
Advertisement

Lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Nur-us-Sadique represented the state.

On 6 September, lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker filed a a writ petition with the High Court seeking Tk 5 million compensation for families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims.

Advertisement

There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.

Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.

The death toll from the incident rose to 28 until Tuesday while the condition of nine victims is still said to be critical.

More News

Indictment hearing date in Khaleda’s GATCO graft case fixed

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia arrives at the special court-5

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases cross 330,000

A health worker collects a swab of a man during a coronavirus test in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2 July 2020

Bangladeshi dragged into Myanmar to 'collect dues'

Bangladeshi dragged into Myanmar to 'collect dues'

Birshreshtha Mostafa Kamal’s mother passes away

Mosammat Maleka Begum