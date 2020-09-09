HC asks Titas to give Tk 500,000 each to victims

Titas Gas has to submit the damages to the deputy commissioner for distribution.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide Tk 5 million as compensation to the blast victims.

Secretaries to the ministries of power energy and mineral resources, housing and public works, home, authorities of Titas Gas, Rajuk chairman, DCDC, Desco, mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.