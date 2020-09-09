HC asks Titas to give Tk 500,000 each to victims

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd to provide Tk 500,000 each to the families of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims within seven days.
Justice JBM Hassan and justice Khairul Alam's bench issued the order after hearing a writ petition, reports UNB.
Titas Gas has to submit the damages to the deputy commissioner for distribution.
The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain why directives should not be given to provide Tk 5 million as compensation to the blast victims.
Secretaries to the ministries of power energy and mineral resources, housing and public works, home, authorities of Titas Gas, Rajuk chairman, DCDC, Desco, mosque committee, Narayanganj deputy commissioner, SP and three others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.
Lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Nur-us-Sadique represented the state.
On 6 September, lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker filed a a writ petition with the High Court seeking Tk 5 million compensation for families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims.
There was a huge explosion at the mosque around 8:30 on Friday night, injuring around 50 people and scorching six air-conditioners, tiles, sliding glass doors, windows, electric fans and panels.
Among the injured, 37 were admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the DMCH.
The death toll from the incident rose to 28 until Tuesday while the condition of nine victims is still said to be critical.