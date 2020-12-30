HC bans media publicity of fugitives’ statements

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued an injunction on media and social networking sites for broadcasting or publishing statements of any fugitive convicts, or persons accused in any under-trial cases, including Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, reports BSS.
The court also ordered private television channel Ekattor TV to submit video clips of Halder’s interview and a talk show on 28 December, before the court through the registrar by 10 January.
A High Court division bench comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan took part in the hearing on behalf of the ACC, while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state.
“The High Court has imposed a ban on media and social networking sites for broadcasting and publishing statements or interviews of any fugitive, convict or accused of under-trial cases, including former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance PK Halder,” Khurshid Alam Khan told newsmen.