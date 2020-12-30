HC bans media publicity of fugitives’ statements

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued an injunction on media and social networking sites for broadcasting or publishing statements of any fugitive convicts, or persons accused in any under-trial cases, including Proshanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, reports BSS.

The court also ordered private television channel Ekattor TV to submit video clips of Halder’s interview and a talk show on 28 December, before the court through the registrar by 10 January.