HC forms 5-member board to asses Evaly’s liabilities

The single company HC bench of justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the interim order following a petition seeking liquidation of the company.
Syed Mahsib Hossain, counsel of the petitioner, said the High Court has constituted a 4-member board for Evaly's management.
The board has been asked to submit a report on the company on the next due date.
Earlier on 12 October, justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam suggested the formation of an interim board to manage the controversial e-commerce platform.
A plea was filed by a disgruntled customer named Md Farhad Hossen seeking court directives for dissolution of Evaly. He demanded a refund from the liquidation of Evaly's property.
It also sought formation of a board of directors to control and manage Evaly. Following a preliminary hearing on the application, the HC on 22 September banned the sale and transfer of immovable and movable property of Evaly.
On 30 September, the court directed the Registrar for Joint Stock Companies and Firms to submit all the documents of Evaly to the court by 11 October, which they did.
"These documents have been submitted to the court. However, they have not been examined yet.The board has been formed for this purpose," lawyer Syed Mahsib Hossain said.
A handful of cases have been filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, and his wife Shamima Nasrin who is the chairman of the company, on allegations of embezzlement and cheque fraud.
The couple was arrested on 16 September.