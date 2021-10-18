HC forms 5-member board to asses Evaly’s liabilities

Prothom Alo English Desk

The High Court on Monday formed a 5-member board to manage, control and assess the liabilities of e-commerce platform Evaly, reports UNB.

Former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik will lead the board.

Other members of the board are former secretaries Mohammad Rezaul Ahsan and Mahbubul Karim, chartered accountant Fakhruddin Ahmed and lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz.