HC grants bail to journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister

The High Court (HC) has granted bail to Nusrat Shahrin, sister of Bangladeshi journalist currently in the USA Kanak Sarwar in two separate cases, reports UNB.

HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice SM Mozibur Rahman passed the order on Monday.

Earlier on 25 January, the HC issued a rule asking why she should not be granted bail in the cases.

She was granted bail at its hearing on Monday.

Advocate Jamiul Haque who appeared for the defendant said that HC had issued a rule on 25 January asking why Shahrin would not be granted bail in the Digital Security Act case. After the hearing, HC granted her bail in the case as well as another case under the Narcotics Control Act.

Now, there is no obstacle for Shahrin’s release, he said

On the night of 4 October last year, Shahrin’s house was raided and she was arrested.

Two cases were filed against her at Uttara West Police Station—under the Narcotics Control and the Digital Security Act.

