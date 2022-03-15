HC grants bail to journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister

She was granted bail at its hearing on Monday.
Advocate Jamiul Haque who appeared for the defendant said that HC had issued a rule on 25 January asking why Shahrin would not be granted bail in the Digital Security Act case. After the hearing, HC granted her bail in the case as well as another case under the Narcotics Control Act.
Now, there is no obstacle for Shahrin’s release, he said
On the night of 4 October last year, Shahrin’s house was raided and she was arrested.
Two cases were filed against her at Uttara West Police Station—under the Narcotics Control and the Digital Security Act.