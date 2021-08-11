HC inquires about progress in establishing e-judiciary

The High Court on Wednesday inquired about the progress in the establishment of e-judiciary in the country.

The court directed the government to submit a report in this regard in two months.

The HC bench of iustice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan in January 2020 seeking its directives on this subject.