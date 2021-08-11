HC inquires about progress in establishing e-judiciary

Besides, the HC bench fixed 20 October for further hearing before passing order on the petition.
On 11 December 2019, lawyer Farhad Uddin filed a writ petition seeking directions to set up e-judiciary and e-court rooms in all courts of the country. After a preliminary hearing of the writ petition, the High Court issued a rule on 19 January 2020 and sought information on the action taken by the government. The rule seeks to know why the government will not be instructed to take all possible steps to introduce e-judiciary in all courtrooms of the country. Nine defendants, including the law secretary, were asked to respond to the rule within 30 days.
But the writ petitioner brought the matter to the notice of the court as he did not get any reply from the government. On 10 June 2020 the court directed the government to inform the matter by 14 July of the year.
However, due to the coronavirus situation, the matter was not heard in the court at that time due to limited jurisdiction. Following this, the same lawyer brought the matter to the notice of the court this year.
To put things into context, the law ministry has taken up e-Judiciary projects for speedy disposal of cases, digitization of judiciary, bringing all courts of the country under virtual system, conducting judicial process through video conferencing while keeping prisoners in jails, setting up e-court rooms across the country.
It is learnt that Tk 28.78 billion has been allocated for the five-year project from June 2020 to June 2024.